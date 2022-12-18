Hold SGPC house polls, demands Akali Lehar

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, DECEMBER 17

Panthik Akali Lehar has appealed to the Centre and state government to immediately hold the long pending elections of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) house, which were last held in 2011. It also made an appeal for releasing of ‘Bandi Singhs’ without any delay.

The organisation held a conference at Guru Nanak Bhavan. Former Jathedar Bhai Ranjit Singh, head, Panthak Akali Lehar, said if the governments did not pay heed to their demands then the Sikh sangat would be forced to adopt the course of agitation. He said for the next two months, he would mobilise the Sikh Sangat for getting the SGPC liberated from Badals.