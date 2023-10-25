Holiday in Amritsar on Oct 30 on ‘Parkash Purab’ of Guru Ramdas

PTI

Chandigarh, October 25

The Punjab Government on Wednesday declared a holiday on October 30 in Amritsar district on the occasion of the ‘Parkash Purab’ of Guru Ramdas.

Guru Ramdas was the fourth of the 10 Gurus in Sikhism.

An official spokesperson said all offices of the state government, boards and corporations, as well as government educational institutions, will remain closed in Amritsar on October 30.