Holiday in Amritsar on October 30 on the occasion of the ‘Parkash Purab’ of Guru Ramdas

Chandigarh, October 25
The Punjab Government has declared a holiday on October 30 on the occasion of the ‘Parkash Purab’ of Guru Ramdas in Amritsar district. Guru Ramdas was the fourth of the 10 Gurus in Sikhism. An official spokesperson said all offices of the state government, boards and corporations and government educational institutions would remain closed in Amritsar on October 30.
