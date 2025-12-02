Holy city reels under mounting trash

Officials of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation had claimed that waste collection would improve by the end of November, but the on-ground situation tells a different story. New dump sites have surfaced across the city due to irregular lifting, leaving several localities buried under heaps of waste. Garbage is piling up on central verges, footpaths and green belts in many parts of Amritsar.

Residents point out that several of these spots had never witnessed such accumulation in the past. However, since Averda exited the city in August, waste dumping has spread to new locations. Large heaps are visible along the Outer Bypass Road, particularly in the green belt from the Golden Gate towards Verka. Irregular collection has also pushed people to burn waste, worsening air pollution.

Senior MC officials had earlier said that the newly hired agency, 3R, would fully take over garbage lifting by the end of November. Although the company has deployed 34 new mini-tippers and begun operations in the walled city, much of Amritsar continues to face inconsistent waste collection.

MC’s Health Department officials stated that representatives of 3R have now assured them that by mid-December they will operationalise 70 per cent of their infrastructure, and by month-end they expect to achieve full capacity.

Sources said the company has submitted its micro-plan to MC authorities. It proposes a hybrid model in which tricycle rickshaws will collect waste within the walled city, while around 150 mini-tippers will operate in outer areas. Separate arrangements are planned for colonies outside city limits, including Verka, Dhapai Road and Wadala. Municipal corporation officials said monitoring would continue and that sanitary inspectors have been instructed to immediately report shortcomings so the company can be directed to address issues without delay.