After the Punjab Government granted the “holy city” status to the walled city area of Amritsar, the authorities have intensified action against the sale of non-vegetarian items within the notified zone.

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In the latest development, the Animal Husbandry Department has issued notices to hotels, dhabas, restaurants, roadside vendors and meat sellers operating in the inner areas of the city, directing them to stop the use and sale of goat meat, chicken, fish and other non-vegetarian items within three days.\/The drive was carried out in areas falling under the Kotwali police station under the supervision of Duty Magistrate Anurag Preet. Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department, accompanied by police teams led by Kotwali SHO Inspector Harmanpreet Singh, visited several establishments engaged in the sale of meat, fish and poultry products.

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Three veterinary officers, Dr Darshan Lal for the Hathigate area, Dr Kuldeep Singh for the Chatiwind Gate area and Dr Manjot Singh for the Verka area, issued formal notices to vendors and hotel operators as part of the enforcement campaign. The notices warned shopkeepers and commercial establishments to discontinue the use and sale of meat, chicken and fish products in compliance with the Punjab Government instructions linked to the holy status notification for the walled city.

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Dr Darshan Pal said similar notices would be served to all meat, fish and poultry sellers operating within the entire walled city area. He stated that the department would leave no stone unturned in implementing the Punjab Government notification and ensuring its compliance in letter and spirit.

The latest action comes days after the Municipal Corporation sealed wholesale fish shops located in the local fish market. Earlier, the civic authorities had also sealed more than 20 tobacco kiosks and butcher shops operating within the restricted zone.

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The ongoing enforcement drive has triggered concern among traders and restaurant owners who depend on the sale of non-vegetarian food items for their livelihood. However, officials maintain that the administration is strictly implementing the government’s directives aimed at preserving the sanctity of the holy city area around Darbar Sahib and the historic walled city.