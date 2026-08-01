Homage paid to freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh on his 87th martyrdom anniversary

Continuing its tradition of commemorating one of its most distinguished former inmates, the Central Khalsa Orphanage at Putlighar observed the 87th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh with a solemn ‘paath’. Established in 1904 under the aegis of the Chief Khalsa Diwan, the orphanage is one of the oldest such institutions in the region.

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In 1907, two young brothers, Sher Singh and Mukta Singh, were brought to the orphanage and given new names. Sher Singh became Udham Singh, while Mukta Singh was renamed Sadhu Singh. History also remembers the name Udham Singh later adopted for himself — Ram Mohammed Singh Azad.

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Former Punjab Cabinet Minister, MLA from Amritsar Central and Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, along with Dr Avtar Singh, president of Kamboj Sabha, Amritsar, and managing director of Amandeep Hospital, paid floral tributes to the martyr’s photographs and memorabilia preserved in a room that was once his home.

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Dr Nijjar said the Chief Khalsa Diwan has written to the Governor of Punjab seeking the establishment of a Chair in the name of Shaheed Udham Singh at Guru Nanak Dev University. It has also appealed to the President of India to confer the Bharat Ratna on the freedom fighter. He said the initiatives are aimed at ensuring that Udham Singh’s supreme sacrifice receives the recognition it deserves.

Over the years, the orphanage has carefully preserved Udham Singh’s memories by converting one of its rooms into a museum. The room features a traditional cot, a small cupboard containing a lamp and utensils, a portrait of the martyr, a vintage sandook and literature documenting his life and sacrifice.

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The museum also houses photographs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, copies of historical FIRs and an information panel describing Udham Singh’s presence at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. It also documents how he and several classmates from the orphanage were deputed for seva to help carry the bodies of those killed in the massacre.

Twenty-one years later, on March 13, 1940, Udham Singh travelled to London and assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in retaliation for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Renowned Sikh scholar Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Dean and Head of the Department of Religious Studies at Khalsa University, said Udham Singh spent 12 formative years at the Central Khalsa Orphanage. “The institution played a significant role in shaping his fearless personality, strong character and unwavering commitment to justice,” he said.

Deep Singh Kamboj, president of the Shaheed Udham Singh Foundation, described the martyr as an enduring source of inspiration for the younger generation.

On the occasion, Dr Avtar Singh also announced the establishment of a gymnasium at the orphanage, which currently houses more

than 340 children.

Separately, the district administration paid floral tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh’s statue outside the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial. SDM (Amritsar-I) Alka Kalia said the unparalleled sacrifice of the revolutionary, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and strengthened India’s freedom struggle, occupies a place of everlasting honour in the nation’s history.

“The life and martyrdom of Shaheed Udham Singh inspire every citizen to uphold the values of patriotism, courage and selfless service. The younger generation must learn about national heroes like Udham Singh, draw inspiration from their lives and contribute meaningfully to nation-building,” she said.