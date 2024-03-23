Homage paid to martyrs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, conducted a special assembly to pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day. Bhagat Singh was an Indian revolutionary, who played a pivotal role in the Indian Independence Movement. He along with his associates, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev, conspired to kill Scott. The teachers of the school highlighted the sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh and his associates. The teachers and students paid tribute to Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi on his death anniversary. He was an Indian journalist, a nationalist, a leader of the Indian National Congress and an Independence movement activist. He was an important figure in the non-cooperation movement. Moreover, the festival of colours, Holi, one of the most vibrant festival was celebrated. The legand of Holika Dahan was narrated and the teachers sang jubilant songs building a festive mood in the premises. Pallavi Sethi, principal of the school, in her address said the youngsters today need to introspect and revive patriotic values and spirit of nationalism as demonstrated by them.

Holi celebrated at Nari Niketan

The festival of Holi was celebrated with great fanfare by the children with special needs living at Nari Niketan complex here run under the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development, Punjab. On the occasion, the cohabitants living in the institution gave a dance performance. Apart from this, an exhibition of handicrafts made by the residents was organised. Principal Magistrate Himashu Arora, Juvenile Justice Board, Amritsar, participated as the chief guest on the occasion. District Social Security Officer Meena Devi, member JJB, was also present.

Students win philately scholarships

Amritsar Division Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Praveen Prasoon said the philately scholarship scheme “Deen Dayal Sparsh Yojna” launched in the year 2022 to increase the reach of philately among youth has announced winners for this year’s scholarships. Philately quiz was held in Amritsar and Tarn Taran district in 2023 and two students Kanan Gupta and Angadveer Singh were selected for the scholarship. Both the students were awarded by Praveen Prasoon with scholarship amount of Rs 6,000 each.

DAV students lift cricket trophy

The cricket team of DAV College, Amritsar, has brought laurels to the institution by winning an inter-college tournament. The team defeated Hindu College, Layallpur Khalsa College, and DAV College, Jalandhar, in different matches. Dr Amardeep Gupta felicitated the cricket team and wished them best of luck in their future endeavours. He said college sports teams were regularly winning various competitions. Dr BB Yadav said Abhay Choudary, Dipanshu Chadda, Salil Arora, and Sumit Sharma really played well in the tournaments. He added that the college was proud to have some of the best facilities for cricket, with top quality wickets and excellent infrastructure.

