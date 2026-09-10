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Home / Amritsar / Home to Olympic heroes, Amritsar's GNDU seeks Rs 7 crore for new hockey astro turf

Home to Olympic heroes, Amritsar's GNDU seeks Rs 7 crore for new hockey astro turf

The existing turf has exceeded its recommended service life by nearly a decade, resulting in extensive wear and tear

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:24 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Several damaged and torn patches have developed on the playing surface, making it unsafe for regular training and unsuitable for hosting national-level competitions. Tribune photo
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Installed inside Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), the city’s lone synthetic hockey ground has long outlived its lifespan, yet there is no clarity on when it will be replaced.

Laid in 2008-09, the astro turf has been out of commission since 2023 due to its deteriorating condition. Neither the Central nor the Punjab Government has committed funding for the nearly Rs 7 crore required to install a new surface.

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The situation is particularly striking for a city that has produced four players who represented India in men’s hockey and two others who played at the junior international level.

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GNDU Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh recently wrote to Sarvjit Singh, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services, seeking financial assistance for the replacement of the university’s hockey astro turf.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, he stated that GNDU, established in 1969 to commemorate the 500th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, has emerged as one of the country’s premier institutions in higher education and sports. The university organises more than 90 inter-college championships annually and sends over 70 teams to participate in All India Inter-University Championships every year.

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The synthetic hockey ground was installed in 2008. As per international standards, such a surface has an effective lifespan of about eight years. The existing turf has exceeded its recommended service life by nearly a decade, resulting in extensive wear and tear. Several damaged and torn patches have developed on the playing surface, making it unsafe for regular training and unsuitable for hosting national-level competitions.

The poor condition of the turf is adversely affecting player development and limiting opportunities for athletes to compete at the highest level. GNDU has made significant contributions to Indian hockey, producing one Dronacharya Awardee, two Padma Shri recipients and 11 Arjuna Awardees in the sport.

GNDU Sports Director Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh said, “Most significantly, eight players from India’s recent Olympic medal-winning hockey teams have been alumni of Guru Nanak Dev University, underlining the institution’s vital role in strengthening Indian hockey. The Amritsar region has historically been one of the strongest centres of hockey talent in Punjab and the country. Every year, a large number of promising players from the district and surrounding rural areas receive coaching and training on the university ground.”

However, the deteriorated condition of the facility is seriously hampering the development of these budding sportspersons. He said replacing the astro turf is essential to continue nurturing future national and international hockey players. The estimated cost of installing a new FIH-approved hockey astro turf, along with allied civil and sports infrastructure, is approximately Rs 7 crore.

Olympian Brigadier (retd) Harcharan Singh stressed the importance of artificial turf for training. “In modern-day hockey, practising on artificial turf is not just important but critical for success. The decision to lay a new astro turf rests with the government, but considering the talent this district has produced for the country, Amritsar should have at least two astro-turf surfaces for players,” he said.

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