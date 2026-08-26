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Home / Amritsar / Homecoming of sorts — Punjabi writer’s book re-released at his native village

Homecoming of sorts — Punjabi writer’s book re-released at his native village

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:11 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Residents of Kalsian Khurd village with the copies of the book penned by Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.
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In a homecoming of sorts, 53 years after its publication, “Payal”, a book written by Punjabi writer Sukhbir Singh Sandhu was

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re-released at his village — Kalsian Khurd.

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Man behind the event, retired ETO Surjit Singh Sandhu, ensured that the occasion looked beyond a conventional book launch.

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He made sure that a copy of the book, a collection of ghazals, reaches every household, turning the event into a village-wide celebration.

Born in 1932, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, was the writer of the famous ghazal, “Us Bewafa Di Yaad Vich Royea Karaan Ke Na,” which was later rendered by several renowned Pakistani singers, including Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Nazakat Ali, Maratab Ali, Naseebo Lal and Akram Rahi.

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“Payal” was first published in 1973. In a bid to acknowledge the writer and celebrate his great work, the Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy, Ludhiana, got the book printed after 53 years, the news of which reached the villagers through these columns.

Filled with happiness and pride, the residents decorated the entire village with canopies, turning it into a dreamy setup.

Every village resident made it a point to grace the event. On the re-release, Surjit Singh Sandhu said it was a matter of great pride for the villagers to present the book of a writer born in their village to the people of his own native place.

“When a person who emerges from the soil of a village establishes a literary identity through his pen, his achievement does not remain a personal accomplishment. It becomes a shared legacy of the entire village,” he added.

Surjit Singh Sandhu said distributing the book’s copies was a conscious effort to connect the writer’s work with the people of his native village. The initiative, he added, transformed what could have been a formal literary function into a collective family celebration.

The villagers also remembered Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and recalled his literary journey. Sandhu expressed gratitude to Prof Gurbhajan Singh Gill for tracing the book and getting it republished after more than five decades.

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