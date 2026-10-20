Homeland lost, but heritage preserved: Amritsar students explore Tibet’s story of exile

What does it mean to inherit a homeland one may never have known, or to grow up with memories of a place one’s family left behind? For students at Invictus International School, Amritsar, these questions offered a window into Tibet’s history, exploring not just political boundaries but also the lived experiences of people forced into exile.

Abana Dhillon, an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme Year I student, led the discussion as part of her project to document Tibet’s history and heritage through the stories of its people.

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“I returned recently from a research trip to Dharamsala, where I interacted with many Tibetan refugees from both older and younger generations. It gave me a deeper understanding of the Tibetan refugee experience,” she said while introducing the speakers.

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The Tibetan delegation was led by Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha, joint secretary and executive head of the International Relations Section at the Central Tibetan Administration’s (CTA) Department of Information and International Relations. He brought a contemporary perspective to these historical accounts.

The initiative encouraged students to look beyond conventional history lessons and explore how a community preserves its identity when separated from its homeland.

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At the heart of the programme was an exhibition, India and Tibet: Ancient Ties and Current Bonds, curated by the Tibet Museum of the CTA. Through the exhibition, students explored Tibet’s history, cultural and spiritual traditions, political struggles and longstanding connections with India.

Zamlha’s work in Tibetan affairs and international engagement provided a starting point for examining heritage, displacement and cultural continuity.

“For an entire generation of Tibetan youth in exile, ‘home’ is a concept built not of brick and mortar, but of memory and imagination. They may lack a physical homeland, but they keep Tibet alive every day in their stories, their food, and their songs. Our young people are even turning traditional forms, like the Tibetan circular dance, into a vibrant new movement of modern cultural preservation,” he said.

Zamlha explained how cultural celebrations, traditional dress, food, storytelling and community performances allow children to learn about their heritage through participation rather than simply reading about it. Digital platforms also play an important role. Digital archives, videos, online language resources and social media can help young people document songs, stories, art, rituals and oral histories. The CTA has also highlighted digital preservation as a means of safeguarding manuscripts, paintings, audio recordings and video materials.

India has been home to Tibetan refugee communities for decades, with Dharamsala emerging as an important centre of Tibetan cultural and institutional life in exile. The relationship between the two communities is rooted not only in geography but also in centuries of Buddhist, philosophical and cultural exchange.

“His Holiness the Dalai Lama often speaks of India as the ‘guru’ and Tibet as the ‘chela’. To the Tibetan people, India is a sacred land, a virtual heaven on earth, blessed as the birthplace of the Buddha that opened its heart and offered us a home away from home. Yet, our aspiration is not merely to seek refuge, but to contribute meaningfully to the fabric, culture, and economy of this great nation that welcomed us with open arms,” he said.

The programme also featured a film screening, followed by a discussion on preserving cultural heritage amid displacement and the role of empathy in bringing communities closer.

Manjot Dhillon, director of Invictus International School, Amritsar, said the interaction gave students an opportunity to view displacement not merely as a political development but as a human experience shaped by family histories, language, memory and belonging.

“Understanding another community does not require anyone to have lived through its experiences; it requires them to listen, ask questions and examine the histories that shape people’s lives. In bringing Tibetan heritage into a classroom in Amritsar, we sought to make global citizenship more than an abstract educational ideal,” Manjot said.