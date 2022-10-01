Tarn Taran: Honorarium not paid, mid-day meal workers stage protest

Tarn Taran, September 30
Mid-day meal workers under the banner of Mid-Day Meal Workers Union led by Rajwant Kaur Marhana organised a protest in Tarn Taran on Friday over their unpaid honorarium for the last three months. The agitating workers also presented a memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner (General), Punit Sharma .
The protesters demanded to release their due three months honorarium without delay.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...