Tarn Taran: Honorarium not paid, mid-day meal workers stage protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 30

Mid-day meal workers under the banner of Mid-Day Meal Workers Union led by Rajwant Kaur Marhana organised a protest in Tarn Taran on Friday over their unpaid honorarium for the last three months. The agitating workers also presented a memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner (General), Punit Sharma .

The protesters demanded to release their due three months honorarium without delay.

