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Home / Amritsar / Honour & pride: Prez Medal for two Punjab Police officers

Honour & pride: Prez Medal for two Punjab Police officers

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Punjab Police officers DSP Sanjeev Kumar and ACP Gagandeep Singh have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

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Their names figure on the list of police personnel released by the Government of India, bringing a sense of pride among the police fraternity in Amritsar.

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DSP Sanjeev Kumar is currently posted with the Intelligence Wing here. He joined the Punjab Police as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in 1997 and has served in various capacities in Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur districts. During his career, he has handled responsibilities related to law and order and security, besides playing an important role in gathering intelligence and countering security challenges.

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Known for his disciplined approach, coordination with colleagues and ability to take prompt decisions in challenging situations, Kumar has been associated with several operations aimed at thwarting the designs of anti-national elements. His stint in the Intelligence Wing has particularly involved strengthening the security apparatus and gathering timely inputs on potential threats.

ACP Gagandeep Singh joined the Punjab Police as an ASI in 1999. During his 26 years of service, he has served in the Amritsar Commissionerate as well as in Jalandhar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur. He said his journey in the police force had given him an opportunity to learn a great deal from society, while he had always tried to give back through dedicated service.

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Gagandeep Singh attributed his professional journey and achievements to the support of his family. He said the medal was an honour not only for him but also for his family and colleagues who had supported him throughout his career.

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