Honoured for honesty

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan of the Punjab Police honoured Paramjit Singh, an auto-driver, with a commendation certificate and a cash reward of Rs 11,000 in Tarn Taran on Monday
Paramjit had found a bag containing six tola gold ornaments and Rs 4 lakh in cash at the Chabal crossing. He then handed over the bag to the Chabal police
