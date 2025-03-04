Hope for socialism still exists: Yadav

The 10th edition of Amritsar Literature Festival was inaugurated today at Khalsa College for Women with political thinkers and literary scholars coming together to celebrate open discourse on burning issues.

Organised by Naad Pragaas, this festival will be held from March 3 to March 5. Scholars, researchers and eminent personalities from several universities, colleges, and academic institutions across Punjab, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and other states are participating in the event.

Varinderpal Singh, secretary of the organising body, said, “The Amritsar Literature Festival will feature seminars, dialogues, book discussions, creative experiences and a poetry gathering. Additionally, as a tribute to spring season, a special ‘Basant Raag’ musical performance and singing session will be held. This year’s edition is dedicated to late Punjabi poet Surjit Patar.”

Advertisement

The first academic session of the festival was dedicated to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Delivering the keynote lecture, Punjabi thinker and writer Amarjit Grewal critically analysed the current socio-political scenario in Punjab. “There is no longer any hope for improvement in Punjab’s situation; rather, it needs to be completely reorganised. Every action of a Punjabi individual has become theatrical, which does not align with their emotional and spiritual nature,” he said.

Chairman of Punjab Arts Council, Chandigarh, and prominent Punjabi poet Swarnjeet Savi, Dr Mehal Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Khalsa College University, agreed and said Punjabis had lost their self-confidence and in the contemporary tense atmosphere, dialogue was the only way to play a crucial role in addressing these issues.

Advertisement

A seminar on ‘Socialism and Capitalism in the Indian Context’ was dedicated to former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Speaking at the event, renowned political analyst Yogendra Yadav provided insights into the traditional foundations of socialism in India and stated that hope for socialism still exists in the future. “The need to create a new language for equality and justice that may not externally appear socialist but serves the same purpose is being felt and must be accorded with.”

Special guest Somyavrat Chaudhary from Jawaharlal Nehru University discussed the interconnections between education, capital and Ambedkarite thought, asserting that the purpose of money should not be the market but justice. “From this perspective, socialist structures can function even within capitalism,” he said.

“Capital reveals and conceals social relations, and class division remains operational in both rich and poor communities because capital is not solely an economic entity but relates to the entirety of human life,” he added.

Dr Satish Verma, in his presidential address, shared his experiences with Dr Manmohan Singh. In the final session, student discussion on ‘Academic Research and Indian Intellectual Traditions’ was held with participation from students of Amity University, Noida, Punjabi University, Patiala, Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Additionally, three books — Guru Nanak Dev da Kudrat Siddhant by Prof Harpal Singh Pannu; Ambrosial Dawn by Prof Puran Singh and Vismaad (a poetry collection) by Paramjit Sohal — were released.