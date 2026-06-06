Horsepower, heritage and hospitality: A new tourism model

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Supercars are no longer a rarity on Indian roads. Inspired by the automotive luxury experiences popularised in Europe, Indian supercar owners are now shaping a niche form of luxury tourism that focuses less on conventional sightseeing and more on curated road journeys and high-end hospitality. Here, the car becomes a gateway to unique experiences rather than merely a mode of transport. Leading this trend is The Supercar Route, an exclusive luxury driving community in India that organises multi-day road trips for supercar owners.

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Their latest expedition has placed Punjab firmly on the luxury tourism map. Partnering with FICCI FLO Amritsar, The Supercar Route launched the city’s first elite automotive expedition. Curated under FLO’s Tourism and Hospitality Pillar, the initiative—The Soul Route Drive: The Enlightenment Drive—aims to boost regional heritage, showcase local culture and promote ultra-luxury hospitality models across North India.

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The high-octane expedition, led by Zain Nadeem Rais, founder of The Supercar Route, featured a convoy of elite machines: two Porsche 992 4 GTs (2025), one Porsche 992 Cabriolet, one Porsche 991.2, a BMW M2 Competition (2026), and two Lamborghini Huracán 640s. Roaring through Amritsar’s historic lanes, they captured the attention of heritage enthusiasts and automotive connoisseurs alike.

“You don’t own a supercar, you drive it,” says Zain, a media and event management professional from Mumbai. “The idea behind The Supercar Route was to bring together luxury car owners, who have worked hard to achieve their dream, and promote exclusive travel experiences that combine open highways, cultural immersion, and people-to-people interaction. We also want to inspire children to dream big—we met many at the Attari border.” The group includes owners from Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, with participants ranging in age from seasoned professionals to 22-year-old innovator and investor Bhavik Arora from New Delhi.

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Routes are planned in collaboration with state tourism boards, the Indian Army, and local governments, ensuring premium accommodation, security, and fine dining. The convoy travels with a full safety net of mechanics, medical teams, and flatbeds, allowing enthusiasts to safely unleash the potential of their high-performance vehicles on scenic and challenging roads.

Previously, The Supercar Route participated in the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan Supercar drive along the Old Silk Route, a civil–military initiative supported by the Government of Sikkim. A cinematic convoy passed through Gangtok and high-altitude border areas including Nathu La, Zuluk, and Chola Pass. “The state government and military opened the Cho La Pass for tourism, and it was an incredible opportunity to demonstrate how high-value, immersive travel experiences are possible on Indian roads,” says Zain.

In Amritsar, the first stop was the Attari–Wagah border. “The reception was extraordinary. Amritsar has a surreal, warm vibe, and when you combine passion for performance with purposeful regional advocacy, the impact is remarkable,” Zain reflects.

The convoy—part of The Soul Route, a motoring-cum-luxury travel initiative—halted at the historic Kangra Fort, toured Dharamkot for an audience with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, and visited the Norbulingka Institute, Bir Billing, and Palampur tea estates, before concluding in Chandigarh.

Tannya Khanna, Chairperson of FICCI FLO Amritsar, explains: “Through the Tourism and Hospitality Pillar, our goal is to show the world that Amritsar possesses cultural depth, world-class road infrastructure, and premier hospitality venues to support high-end experiential luxury tourism. The city already sets a benchmark for elite hospitality in Punjab. By blending automotive passion, national pride, and heritage preservation, we aim to redefine premium tourism infrastructure across the region.”