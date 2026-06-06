Horsepower, heritage and hospitality: A new tourism model
Built for speed, this convoy of supercars seems to find its soul with The Soul Route drive, a curated Amritsar-Palampur-Chandigarh luxury travel expedition
The high-octane expedition, led by Zain Nadeem Rais, founder of The Supercar Route, featured a convoy of elite machines: two Porsche 992 4 GTs (2025), one Porsche 992 Cabriolet, one Porsche 991.2, a BMW M2 Competition (2026), and two Lamborghini Huracán 640s. Roaring through Amritsar’s historic lanes, they captured the attention of heritage enthusiasts and automotive connoisseurs alike.
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