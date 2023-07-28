Hoshiarpur city set to get 101-ft-high national flags

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 27

Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa has said to enhance the beauty of the city, two national flags of 101 feet will be installed at a cost of about Rs 21 lakh at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk before August 15. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, he did bhoomi pujan at the chowk. Mayor Surinder Kumar was also present on the occasion.

The minister said the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is making all-out efforts to make Punjab the dream of the martyrs. He said to keep the legacy of martyrs alive, the Tricolor is being installed here so that our future generations can be informed about the martyrs.

The minister said before installing the Tricolor here, the overhead electric wires had been removed. He said earlier there always used to be a scare of accident while paying obeisance at the statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh because of overhead electric wires.

He said the problem of wires was as old as the chowk. Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini, Deputy Mayor Ranjit Chowdhary, Assistant Commissioner Vyom Bhardwaj, Assistant Commissioner Municipal Corporation Sandeep Tiwari were also present on the occasion.

