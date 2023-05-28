Hoshiarpur tehsil complex to be renovated

Hoshiarpur, May 27
Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa held a press conference this evening, where he rued that the building of the Hoshiarpur tehsil complex is a very poor condition. He said the Chief Minister has shelled out an amount of Rs 6.52 crore for the renovation of the building. The tender process will be completed soon, Jimpa added.
An amount of Rs 418 crore has been given for the construction of a government medical college in Hoshiarpur. Jimpa also noted that the construction of the Jalandhar-Adampur-Hoshiarpur Chintapurni Marg is under way.
Jimpa said that in order to provide clean drinking water to the residents, 31 irrigation and drinking water tubewells are being installed in the Hoshiarpur assembly constituency in just one year. As many as 10 tubewells have already been installed.
