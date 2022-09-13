Hospital opens pain management clinic

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

A local hospital has opened a pain management clinic which would focus on alleviating the pain of the patients, through non-surgical procedures such as the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy.

Dr Parampreet Singh, Consultant, Orthopaedics and Pain Management Specialist, and Dr Swagat Bastia, Fellow in Trauma and Orthopaedics (UK) and Fellow in Pain Management, said, “The PRP is one of the most advanced therapies available today, and it has been proven to be effective in treating various types of pain without causing any side effects.”

They stated that PRP is highly effective in mitigating pain linked with joints, cancer, spine, and so on. They added that the centre started at Amandeep hospital is well-equipped with high-tech radiofrequency ablation machines.

The therapy is cost-effective, and requires no hospitalization. “The PRP is a life-saver for patients who are medically unfit to undergo a surgery,” noted Dr Swagat Bastia.