Hospital organises support group meet of patients

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

A private hospital here organised a support group meet of patients who have undergone joint replacement surgeries to provide them a platform to share their experiences here on Sunday. Dr Mohit Arora, Additional Director of Orthopaedics at Fortis Hospital, said patients with joint pain and mobility problems have had their lives completely revolutionised by joint replacement surgeries. He also shared the advantages and disadvantages of joint replacement surgeries.