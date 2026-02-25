Hospital shares success stories of robot-aided knee replacement

Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar, today hosted a special "Friends of Fortis" community engagement event in collaboration with its patient groups and local communities to spotlight its cutting-edge robot-aided knee replacement programme.

The event provided a dynamic platform to share inspiring, real-life patient success stories, share expert clinical insights and demonstrate the latest advancements in robotic-assisted knee replacement technology. Through first-hand patient interactions and clinical perspectives, the hospital reinforced how precision-led robotic-aided surgery is reshaping recovery journeys and improving outcomes for individuals suffering from chronic knee pain and mobility challenges, while also raising broader awareness about the transformative potential of this advanced surgical approach.

Among the patients sharing their journeys was 59-year-old Narinder Kaur, a diabetic who had been suffering from severe pain in both knees prior to surgery. Before undergoing robotic knee replacement, she was unable to walk long distances, participate in social activities and was dependent on regular painkillers.

Post-surgery, she now walks nearly 3 kilometers daily, actively participates in family functions, enjoys outings and leads a completely pain-free life without painkillers.

Another inspiring story was that of 72-year-old Mohinder Singh, a diabetic and hypertensive patient. Prior to surgery, he could not climb stairs, walked only with the support of a stick at home, and was dependent on others for most of the daily activities. Following robotic knee replacement, he now walks over 10,000 steps daily without any support and climbs stairs multiple times a day with ease, regaining complete independence and confidence.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohit Arora, Director - Orthopaedics, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar, said, "Robot-aided knee replacements have revolutionised the way we treat complex knee arthritis. The technology allows us to personalise surgery with exceptional precision, ensuring better alignment, faster recovery and long-term relief from pain. What is most rewarding is seeing patients regain mobility, independence and joy in their everyday lives, as reflected in the remarkable recoveries we are celebrating today."

Yogesh Joshi, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar, said, "The 'Friends of Fortis' event reinforces Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar's commitment to patient-centric care, innovation and community engagement, while continuing to set new benchmarks in advanced orthopaedic care."