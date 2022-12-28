Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 27

Day after a video went viral on the social media in which a Kashmir-based travel blogger was being offered ‘girls’ by an agent, the police today tightened its noose around the hotel authorities and arrested two persons, including the accused in the video grab.

The incident had led to great resentment among various Sikh organisations who demanded an end to this and stern action against the hotels involved in such act. They decried the prevalence of such immoral practices near the shrine.

The owners of various hotels also condemned the incident while adding that this brought a bad name to the industry and demanded strict action against those involved.

Taking cognisance, the police booked the staff of two hotels and arrested two persons including the suspect in the video, identified as Amardeep Singh alias Jackie of Tarn Taran road. Hotel manager Shubham Verma of Lucknow was also arrested while the hotel owner Gusewak Singh of Tarn Taran was named in the FIR. The police also took action against another hotel located near Darbar Sahib.

Later, another video surfaced in which the suspect Amardeep was seen apologising for his ‘mistake’ saying he could never realise its repercussions.

Sikh leader Paramjit Singh Akali said earlier it was the shops and kiosks selling tobacco products near the shrine and now this immoral practice was being adopted by unscrupulous agents moving around in the heritage street leading to the shrine.

“It is a shame on the part of the police and the administration that such practice could flourish near the Golden Temple openly. What message and impression would it convey to the pilgrims who come from all over the world to pay obeisance. Now, Sikh organisations have taken a stand to deal with this and if any untoward incident takes place, it would be the administration and the police department who would be held responsible,” he said.

21 detained

The city police have taken preventive action against 21 persons for allegedly harassing tourists on pretext of providing the ‘cheap and best’ rooms in hotels located in the vicinity of the Golden Temple. The accused were roaming on the Heritage Street looking for potential customers. Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh said if anyone is found involved in such practice, strict legal action would be taken against them.