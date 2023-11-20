Hotel owner complains to Amritsar MC, CP over construction

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

The District and Sessions Court has given directions to stop construction at an under-construction hotel on Railway Road as the matter is sub-judice. Sanjay Kumar, owner of Grand Hotel located on the road, met the MC Commissioner and informed that construction was going on at the under-construction hotel despite the court’s directions. A complaint has been also given to the Police Commissioner in this regard, stated Sanjay Kumar.

According to the complainant, on November 3, the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge gave directions to the owner of the under-construction hotel to refrain from raising any construction till the decision of the court. “Despite this, work is being done there by deploying labourers. Neither safety nor the surrounding properties were taken care of during the ongoing construction due to which a part of Grand Hotel and some houses collapsed in September 2021,” said Grand Hotel owner Sanjay Kumar.