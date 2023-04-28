Hotel owner kidnapped, thrashed; 8 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

A hotel owner was kidnapped and robbed by several persons here on Wednesday night. The accused removed his clothes, thrashed him and made a video of the crime before dumping him on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran bypass road here.

The victim alleged that the accused took away his gold chain with locket, two finger rings and an expensive wrist watch worth Rs 50,000. On his complaint, the police have booked around eight persons. Among those booked included Manga and Love, both residents of Tarn Taran, it is learnt. Their accomplices were yet to be identified.

The accused were said to be wanted by the Tarn Taran police in several cases.

The complainant, Gautam Bhatti, told the police that he had taken a hotel on the Mahna Singh road on lease. He said on Tuesday midnight, two bike-borne persons came to his hotel and a car (PB-46-AF-9587) also came behind them. He said around six persons alighted from the car and entered the hotel. He said before he could understand, the accused started beating him up.

He alleged they took out pistols and bundled him into their car at gunpoint. They took him towards the Tarn Taran side. They also fired in the air and forcibly removed his clothes. They also made a video and thrashed him. Later, they dumped him on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran bypass road and took away his belongings.

A case under Sections 307, 365, 452, 379-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana said as the information regarding kidnapping of Gautam Bhatti was flashed on control room, police teams rushed to the hotel and launched a hunt to trace him. He said several suspects were detained in this connection and further investigations were in progress. The accused would be arrested soon, the ADCP added.