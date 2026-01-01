DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Hotels, lodges nearly full on New Year’s Eve in Amritsar

Hotels, lodges nearly full on New Year’s Eve in Amritsar

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:17 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
A large number of devotees enjoy a walk at the Heritage Street in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Hotels, inns and lodges in the holy city witnessed a sharp surge in room occupancy on New Year’s Eve with a record number of devotees arriving to begin the New Year with prayers at the Golden Temple.

Braving the biting cold and dense fog, the influx of tourists far exceeded the available accommodation in hotels, inns and lodges located within the walled city. A large number of devotees reached the shrine around midnight to pay obeisance.

Surinder Singh Gandhi, a hotelier, said that for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, such a massive rush has been witnessed. He added that with winter vacations in the schools extended till January 6, the momentum is likely to continue for the next few days.

According to Gandhi, neither dense fog nor severe cold could deter devotees from arriving in record numbers to pay their respects at the Sikh shrine. He said the flow of sangat peaks between 10 pm and 1 am, with the maximum rush witnessed around midnight.

Devotees will usher in the New Year by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple as the clock strikes 12 at midnight, amid the resonating strains of Gurbani kirtan.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate the heavy influx of devotees. Extra mats and warm carpets have been spread on the stairs and floors to prevent exposure to the cold marble laid in the parikrama (circumambulatory path). These carpets are also placed in inner corridors and open areas outside the Akal Takht.

Special carpets have been laid on the causeway connecting the Darshani Deori to the sanctum sanctorum. Inside the Golden Temple, the four doors — traditionally kept open — have been covered with thick curtains to block the cold air, while windows on the first floor have been kept closed due to inclement weather.

Ravinder Singh, who runs an eating outlet in the walled city, said the flow of customers has been extremely high over the past two days and is remarkable on New Year’s Eve. He expressed hope that the rush would continue for the next few days.

