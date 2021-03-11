House burgled, suspect handed over to police by area residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

Residents of Sunny Enclave caught a person for allegedly stealing gold and cash worth over Rs 10 lakh from a house in the colony located on Ram Tirath Road here late on Thursday evening.

He was later handed over to the police

Kamlesh Kumar, owner of the house, told that the family had gone to pay obeisance at Baba Budha Sahib and Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh. He said when they returned, they found the wardrobe open. They said they also found a water plastic pipe dangling down from an air duct of the house. He said the unidentified person had decamped with cash and jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh from the house.

Residents said though they informed the police, they reached very late. During the time, with the help of the CCTV footage, they managed to catch a suspect, while his brother managed to flee with the booty. He was later handed over to the police.

The police said they have asked the family to give the details of the jewellery stolen. He said the CCTV footage was also taken from the family and further investigations were on.