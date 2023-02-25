House catches fire after LPG cylinder explodes

Phagwara, February 24
In a tragic incident, a house in Dhaleta village near Goraya today blew up after an LPG gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen. The owner, Jasbir Jassa, and his daughter rushed out of the house just before the cylinder exploded and the entire house was engulfed in flames.
Jassa alleged that he had rushed to a police post and asked cops to call the fire brigade, but the cops told him that the fire brigade could not be contacted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...