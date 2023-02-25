House catches fire after LPG cylinder explodes

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 24

In a tragic incident, a house in Dhaleta village near Goraya today blew up after an LPG gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen. The owner, Jasbir Jassa, and his daughter rushed out of the house just before the cylinder exploded and the entire house was engulfed in flames.

Jassa alleged that he had rushed to a police post and asked cops to call the fire brigade, but the cops told him that the fire brigade could not be contacted.