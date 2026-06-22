House of cop robbed; ornaments, cash stolen in Tarn Taran

Eight-and-a-half tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 5 lakh has been stolen from the house of a policeman, Ashishpal Singh, a resident of Pakhoke village in the area. He is posted with the Deputy Commissioner’s security.

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Ashishpal said that on June 19, he got up at three in the morning and went to pay obeisance at the Darbar Sahib. His mother and sister were in the house when the thieves broke open the cupboard of his house and stole eight-and-a-half tolas of gold ornaments belonging to his sister and Rs 5 lakh kept by him to buy a car.

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ASI Inderjit Singh of the local Sadar police station inspected the spot and registered a case under Sections 305 and 331 (4) of the BNS. The police is examining the CCTV cameras in the vicinity.