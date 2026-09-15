House of habitual drug offender razed in Amritsar

The civic body today demolished an illegal construction belonging to a habitual drug offender in Gujjarpura, making it the 28th such crackdown against properties linked to drug cases in the city.

The Police Commissionerate provided security to civic officials during the operation to maintain law and order.

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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the property belonged to Rani, wife of Veer Singh, of Gujjarpura, a locality infamous for drug abuse and peddling.

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He said Rani, who was released from jail on June 11 this year, faced six cases under the NDPS and Excise Acts. She was convicted in an NDPS case registered in 2011 after the police recovered 2,170 intoxicant capsules and 900 tablets from her possession; and was sentenced to a one-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000.

Four of the six cases against her have ended in conviction, while two NDPS cases were registered in 2025 and 2026.

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The police said two of her sons also had cases related to drugs and excise offences. Raju, a resident of Varpal in Tarn Taran, faces five cases, including three under the NDPS Act registered between 2016 and 2026. Another son, Charanjeet Singh, alias Keepa, of Mulle Chakk village, faces an NDPS case registered in 2012.

The latest action comes amid an intensified crackdown on the drug network in the district.

The Police Commissioner said from January 1 to September 13, the police registered 1,409 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 2,300 persons. They also seized 147.593 kg of heroin and 11.438 kg of methamphetamine (ICE), besides recovering Rs 76.61 lakh in suspected drug money and impounding 45 vehicles.