House owner booked by cops for not reporting tenant

The Rani Ka Bagh police post under Cantonment police station has registered a case against a house owner for failing to inform the police about his tenants, in violation of mandatory verification orders. According to officials, an FIR under Section 223 of the BNS, has been registered at Cantonment police station against Pawan Puri, a resident of Model Town, Amritsar.

As per police information, a team led by the in-charge of the Rani Ka Bagh police post was conducting tenant verification checks in the area. During the inspection, the team visited the residence of Pawan Puri and inquired about the tenants staying on his premises. It was found that he had rented out accommodation to individuals from another state without furnishing any intimation to the police.

Police said the house owner had failed to comply with the orders issued by the DCP (Law and Order), which mandate prior reporting and verification of all tenants.