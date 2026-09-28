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Home / Amritsar / House sees hot exchange over garbage crisis

House sees hot exchange over garbage crisis

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Irregular door-to-door garbage collection, inadequate deployment of vehicles and various other issues cropped up at a meeting of 16 councillors with Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia and Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill.

Councillors alleged that despite the private sanitation company being paid substantially more than the previous agency, garbage lifting remained irregular in several wards. They claimed that the previous agency was paid around Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 1.5 crore a month, while the new company had minted more than Rs 6 crore in a month, seeking an inquiry into the expenditure. Two representatives from the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi office reportedly attended the meeting. The councillors said most wards had 4,500-6,500 households, but the number of vehicles deployed for door-to-door collection was inadequate.

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They added that company vehicles collected waste from commercial establishments first.

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The councillors also complained that the company had deployed fewer vehicles than required in several wards, demanding the constitution of a committee to monitor sanitation work at the ward level. Ward 56 councillor Vicky Dutta said door-to-door garbage collection was not happening in parts of the walled city. He also raised questions over the QR code system, saying most stickers had come off, while private handcarts were being used in the ward.Ward 13 representative Gulzar Bittu said garbage was piling up on the 88 Feet Road and that the area required five trolleys, but only one was being sent to the place.

Ward 58 councillor Jarnail Singh Dhot said poor garbage lifting could become an issue with the Assembly elections approaching and urged the company to improve its functioning. Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia directed the company to ensure regular garbage lifting and upgrade its infrastructure.

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He said review meetings on garbage lifting would be held every 15 days.

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