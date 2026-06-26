House-to-house enumeration process begins under SIR in Amritsar

The door-to-door enumeration process under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) began in the district on Thursday. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said that 2,134 booth level officers (BLOs) would visit households to distribute enumeration forms to voters and assist them in filling these forms.

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The District Election Officer said that for the effective implementation of the SIR, 11 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 22 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 110 Additional AEROs, 213 Sector Officers and 2,134 BLOs have been deployed across the 11 Assembly constituencies of Amritsar district.

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He said the rationalisation of polling stations would be completed by July 24, while the draft electoral rolls would be published on August 3.

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According to the Election Commission’s schedule, claims and objections regarding the voter lists can be submitted from August 3 to September 2. These claims and objections will be disposed of between August 3 and September 28. The final electoral roll will be published on October 1, he added.

Dalwinderjit Singh said that 88.61 per cent of voters in Amritsar district had already been pre-SIR mapped. To ensure transparency and efficiency in the process, political parties have also appointed booth level agents (BLAs), who will help ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of exercising his or her franchise.

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He urged residents not to pay heed to misleading rumours regarding the SIR process. For information related to SIR, citizens can contact the Election Commission’s toll-free helpline number 1950. In addition, District Grievance Redressal Officers (DGROs) have been appointed to address complaints related to the revision exercise.

The District Election Officer also highlighted the ‘Book a Call with BLO’ feature launched by the Election Commission of India. Through the feature available on the Election Commission website and the ECI NET mobile application, voters can directly contact the BLO of their polling booth and seek information regarding the voter list and SIR process.

Earlier, District Election Officer Dalwinderjit Singh held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties regarding the Special Intensive Revision. During the meeting, information related to the distribution, collection and verification of enumeration forms during house-to-house visits by BLOs was shared.

He informed political parties that a total of 5,251 BLAs had been appointed across the district. Of these, 2,094 were appointed by the Aam Aadmi Party, 1,887 by the Congress, 814 by the Shiromani Akali Dal, 390 by the Bharatiya Janata Party and 66 by the Bahujan Samaj Party. He appealed to all political parties to appoint BLA-2 representatives in every Assembly constituency to ensure the smooth conduct of the SIR exercise.