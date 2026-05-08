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Home / Amritsar / Houses of two drug smugglers demolished in Gurdaspur village

Houses of two drug smugglers demolished in Gurdaspur village

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Dinanagar, Updated At : 02:57 AM May 08, 2026 IST
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A drug smuggler’s house being razed in Deeda Sansian village of Gurdaspur district on Thursday.
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The Gurdaspur police requisitioned a bulldozer to raze the houses of two alleged drug smugglers in the infamous Deeda Sansian village here today.

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The hamlet has gained notoriety for harbouring several drug smugglers. It is well known that smugglers once operated openly from the village until the police strengthened action against smugglers, following the Punjab Chief Minister’s anti-drug drive.

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The Water Resources Department cited illegal construction on its land as the reason for demolishing the houses, while the police maintained a low profile.

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While water resources officials remained silent, a senior police officer was quick to state that the police had razed the two residences because they belonged to known drug smugglers from the area.

According to the police, the houses belonged to Harish Kumar, against whom 11 FIRs had been registered; and Vijay Kumar, who had three cases registered against him under the NDPS Act.

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Bulldozer action against narcotics smugglers is legal only if it strictly complies with due process of law, such as the removal of unauthorised constructions on government land or illegal encroachments. However, legal experts argue that using bulldozers to demolish homes merely because someone is accused or convicted of drug trafficking is illegal and unconstitutional, as held by the Supreme Court.

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