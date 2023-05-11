Houses with history fading due to neglect, urban growth

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 10

Amritsar has a rich history of literary legacies of noted writers, dramatists and artists, whose works are celebrated even today. While their works and contributions might have been documented and preserved, their structural legacies – the home that these noted historical figures left behind — have been quietly lost in time. The recent successful attempt by the Gursharan Singh Heritage Preservation Committee, a group of volunteers comprising artists, farmers and pro-people organisations, has managed to make the government take note of the significance of the ancestral home of dramatist Gursharan Singh, saving it from demolition and illegal occupation.

Noted thespian Kewal Dhaliwal, who has been one of the leading voices calling to turn the home of Gursharan Singh into a heritage cultural space, says that these potential spaces of heritage must be saved at any cost. “It’s very important to preserve these places so that the future generations know about the past just as we did. Globally, the houses of famous writers and artists are turned into museums, places of culture and learning. Gursharan Singh’s home in Chandigarh too has been opened to public by the family. Gursharan paaji’s contribution to Punjabi theatre needs to be studied and told to a new generation of artists and even locals. He was the first dramatist to take Punjabi progressive theatre to the villages, to highlight issues that nobody wanted to speak about. His home must be turned into a progressive culture space.”

While the district administration has responded by taking up the matter in all its urgency, there are several such homes with a history that are beyond saving. Virsa Vihar that was a site for the region’s first open air theatre and staged the first Punjabi play in 1895, too was bulldozed in early 1994 and built from scratch. It was a site that once mobilised young writers and theatre artistes, including Bansi Kaul, Jatinder Kaur and even Balraj Sahni.

The ancestral home of writer Dhani Ram Chatrik in Putlighar has been lost to new construction and only a a portion of the original structure now remains. Similarly, the ancestral homes of Sadat Hasan Manto inside the walled city in Kucha Wakilan, Mohammed Rafi in Kotla Sultan Singh (Majitha), legendary music composer Ghulam Haider and Balraj Sahni have been a lost opportunity.

The ones that stood the test of time

Among the heritage homes that have stood the test of time and turned into cultural spaces of learning are novelist Nanak Singh's home and Preet Nagar where the legacy of Gurbaksh Singh and Uma Gurbaksh Singh is still alive besides Bhai Vir Singh Niwas Asthaan.