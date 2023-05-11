 Houses with history fading due to neglect, urban growth : The Tribune India

Houses with history fading due to neglect, urban growth

Despite govt’s efforts, many such homes are beyond saving

Houses with history fading due to neglect, urban growth

A view of the old house of dramatist Gursharan Singh in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 10

Amritsar has a rich history of literary legacies of noted writers, dramatists and artists, whose works are celebrated even today. While their works and contributions might have been documented and preserved, their structural legacies – the home that these noted historical figures left behind — have been quietly lost in time. The recent successful attempt by the Gursharan Singh Heritage Preservation Committee, a group of volunteers comprising artists, farmers and pro-people organisations, has managed to make the government take note of the significance of the ancestral home of dramatist Gursharan Singh, saving it from demolition and illegal occupation.

Noted thespian Kewal Dhaliwal, who has been one of the leading voices calling to turn the home of Gursharan Singh into a heritage cultural space, says that these potential spaces of heritage must be saved at any cost. “It’s very important to preserve these places so that the future generations know about the past just as we did. Globally, the houses of famous writers and artists are turned into museums, places of culture and learning. Gursharan Singh’s home in Chandigarh too has been opened to public by the family. Gursharan paaji’s contribution to Punjabi theatre needs to be studied and told to a new generation of artists and even locals. He was the first dramatist to take Punjabi progressive theatre to the villages, to highlight issues that nobody wanted to speak about. His home must be turned into a progressive culture space.”

While the district administration has responded by taking up the matter in all its urgency, there are several such homes with a history that are beyond saving. Virsa Vihar that was a site for the region’s first open air theatre and staged the first Punjabi play in 1895, too was bulldozed in early 1994 and built from scratch. It was a site that once mobilised young writers and theatre artistes, including Bansi Kaul, Jatinder Kaur and even Balraj Sahni.

The ancestral home of writer Dhani Ram Chatrik in Putlighar has been lost to new construction and only a a portion of the original structure now remains. Similarly, the ancestral homes of Sadat Hasan Manto inside the walled city in Kucha Wakilan, Mohammed Rafi in Kotla Sultan Singh (Majitha), legendary music composer Ghulam Haider and Balraj Sahni have been a lost opportunity.

The ones that stood the test of time

Among the heritage homes that have stood the test of time and turned into cultural spaces of learning are novelist Nanak Singh's home and Preet Nagar where the legacy of Gurbaksh Singh and Uma Gurbaksh Singh is still alive besides Bhai Vir Singh Niwas Asthaan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

2
Nation

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

3
Nation

All fit and suitable short service officers not approved for permanent commission to get extension beyond 10 years: AFT

4
Pollywood

Ludhiana court vacates stay on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

6
Trending

Another PDA video of couple inside Delhi Metro surfaces, DMRC asks passengers to ‘behave responsibly’

7
Punjab

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

8
Chandigarh

No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

9
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin men jailed in UK for smuggling cannabis worth 1 million pounds

10
Nation

Killing of doctor in taluk hospital outcome of police, govt failure: Kerala High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

SC junks plea against Imran’s 8-day custody

SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody

Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision


Cities

View All

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Gurdaspur murder: Victim’s family accuses police of laxity

Encroachments eat up space on slip roads in Amritsar

Sale of ACs, fans, coolers yet to pick up pace in district

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

St Kabir recognition withdrawn

Teachers press for regular job

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

APPOINTMENT OF DERC CHAIRMAN: Supreme Court to take up Delhi Govt’s plea on May 16

Woman beats mother-in-law to death using frying pan in Delhi

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dogs

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Voters' day out

‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations

DIG, SSP lead 'Operation Vigil' in Khanna