Houthis hijack India-bound vessel, take 25 hostage

Jerusalem, November 20

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have seized an Israel-linked cargo ship, bound for India, in a crucial Red Sea shipping route and took its 25 crew members hostage, officials said, raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they hijacked the ship on Sunday over its connection to Israel and would continue to target ships in international waters that were linked to or owned by Israelis until the end of Israel’s campaign against Hamas. “All ships belonging to the Israeli enemy or that deal with it will become legitimate targets,” the Houthis said.

The ship’s Japanese operator, NYK Line, said its crew members are from the Philippines, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine and Mexico, NYK said. — AP

