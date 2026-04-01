How Amritsar schools are keeping their cool amid rising heat

As a severe heatwave sweeps across north India, pushing temperatures beyond 44°C in several regions, authorities have begun revising school timings, and issuing advisories to ensure students’ health and safety.

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Rising temperatures and extreme weather conditions have disrupted the academic calendar across states, with urgent measures being implemented to minimise students’ exposure to peak daytime heat. In Amritsar, as temperatures touch 43°C, schools have been issued health advisories restricting outdoor activities to prevent heat-related illness.

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Advisory guidelines include ensuring hydration, avoiding peak sun hours, and promoting light clothing.

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“The early heatwave has increased the risk of heatstroke, and we have issued an advisory to all government and private schools. We have asked institutes to ensure that sports activities are not conducted during peak afternoon hours. Morning prayers and assemblies must be held indoors, and water coolers should be adequately installed and cleaned. Inspections are being done in government schools over water quality,” Amritsar District Education Officer (Elementary) Kanwaljit Singh said.

Schools, too, are exercising caution, beginning early in the day to avoid late afternoon activities.

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Many private schools have shifted school start timings to as early as 7 am, ensuring minimum exposure to heat for students. The city, and its surrounding areas, are reeling under an intense spell of heatwave, bringing daily life under strain much earlier than expected this season.

These unusual heatwaves have prompted many parents to seek early summer break or changed school timings.

“The sudden spike in mercury has begun to disrupt routine activities, and many people — especially kids — are struggling to cope with the harsh and exhausting hot weather conditions. We hope that the department concerned takes cognisance of the issue, and reduces school timings to give

students some relief,” Geeta Kapoor, a mother of two, said.

Private school students have been advised to wear light-colored, cotton clothing and cover their heads when exposed to direct sunlight.

Schools have installed extra water coolers ensure adequate water supply for students.

Amritsar Civil Surgeon Dr Satinderjit Singh Bajaj has advised schools to have adequate medical staff and supplies, so as to ensure readiness in case of heatstroke or dehydration.

He said prolonged exposure to extreme heat could lead to serious health complications. The district health administration has urged residents to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours, and stay hydrated to combat early heatwaves.