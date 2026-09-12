How contradictory statements blew lid off staged shooting

At first, it looked like an attack — a charred motorcycle, a man trying to do an alleged gunshot wound dressing followed by a hurried call to the police.

But when investigators started connecting dots, the story began to unravel.

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The Lopoke police have arrested Karandeep Singh of Kohali village for allegedly setting an old motorcycle on fire even as the investigations were in progress to ascertain the nature of injury though the accused was terming it to be an alleged illegal weapon. He was charged for giving false information about the incident to the police.

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The police were initially told that a motorcycle had been set ablaze near Ballagan village and that a person had been injured in firing. A police team rushed to the spot, where Karandeep Singh was found injured.

His statement was recorded and the incident appeared to point towards a possible attack. There was, however,

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a problem — the statements did not match.

During verification, the police found discrepancies between Karandeep Singh’s account and the versions given by the persons accompanying him. The motorcycle also raised questions. The investigators found that the vehicle on which Karandeep and his associates had allegedly travelled to a party at Kotla Doom village did not belong to him.

It was reportedly an old motorcycle without a registration number and headlights. More importantly, the route allegedly taken by the group at night was considered suspicious.

As the investigators dug deep, the alleged attack increasingly began to look like a carefully staged incident.

The police concluded that Karandeep had himself set the motorcycle on fire and fired from an illegal weapon before reporting a fabricated incident to the police.

What began as an apparent case of gunfire and

arson turned out to be a

case against the alleged victim himself.

The police have registered a case under Section 217 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to establish why the incident was allegedly staged and whether others accompanying Karandeep were aware of the plan, the police added.