Hub-and-Spoke model sparks concerns over Amritsar’s global air connectivity

The implementation of Air India’s Hub-and-Spoke model at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport from July 28 has drawn criticism from aviation advocates, who claim that the move will reduce direct international connectivity from Amritsar and force passengers to rely on connecting flights through Delhi.

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Under the new arrangement, international passengers departing from Amritsar can complete immigration formalities at the local airport before boarding a domestic flight to Delhi, where they can connect to international destinations without undergoing immigration procedures again. While the system has been promoted as an “Easy Connect” facility, critics argue that it will come at the cost of direct international flights and lead to longer travel times.

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Gunbir Singh, president of the Dilbir Foundation, said Punjab accounts for a significant share of the country’s international air travellers, including pilgrims visiting the Golden Temple, overseas students, NRIs, business travellers and foreign tourists. He added that travellers from neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh also prefer Amritsar as their international gateway.

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He said the hub-and-spoke model does not address the long-standing demand for more direct international flights from Amritsar. “The only advantage being offered is that immigration will now be completed at Amritsar instead of Delhi. However, passengers will still have to travel through Delhi, increasing journey time and inconvenience,” he said.

According to Gunbir Singh, indirect international travel via Delhi has always been available, while Punjab’s aviation sector has spent decades advocating for direct overseas connectivity from Amritsar. “Presenting indirect connections as a major convenience reverses the progress made towards securing direct international flights. It benefits Delhi and other hub airports at the expense of Punjab’s aviation sector,” he said.

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He further alleged that the new arrangement would effectively reduce Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport to a domestic feeder airport for Delhi rather than strengthening its position as an international gateway.

Gunbir Singh urged airlines and the Central Government to focus on expanding direct international services from Amritsar instead of promoting connecting flights through Delhi. He said there was little reason to celebrate the new model if it ultimately weakens Punjab’s long-standing demand for improved global air connectivity.