Human chain formed along Zero Line

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 10

A human chain led by the District and Sessions Judge, Priya Sood, was formed with the efforts of District Legal services Authority (DLSA) on Thursday along the Zero Line at the International Border. The objective behind the formation of the human chain was to empower citizens through legal awarness and outreach.

The officials of the DLSA and the jawans of the BSF along with school students participated in the formation of the chain. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Preeti Sahni, and other judicial officers besides the members of the Bar Association were present on the occasion.

Priya Sood, while addressing a gathering at Government Senior Secondary School, Khemkaran, advised people to avail the benefits of free legal services. The Judge said 530 seminars had been organised till October 31 to make the resident aware of the free legal services.

She also appealed to the people to avail the facility of Lok Adalats where matters are settled and compromised amicably.