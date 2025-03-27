Human rights body submits inquiry report to Dhami on charges against ex-jathedar

The Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) has submitted its inquiry report pertaining to the allegations levelled against former Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, claiming that he was made a scapegoat because of vested political interests.

PHRO activist Sarbjit Singh Verka said the report was submitted to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. He said the inquiry was conducted after a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee executive who is in opposition approached the PHRO along with four other members to conduct a fair inquiry into the allegations levelled against him.

He said that the SGPC inquiry panel, under a deep rooted conspiracy, had held Giani Harpreet Singh guilty while overlooking the records of the SGPC, police and judiciary.

The PHRO panel conducted a probe only to discover that the complaint submitted in 2007 against Giani Harpreet Singh was found to be frivolous, yet the records with the SGPC pertaining to it were missing. Similarly, the police cases and judicial action against him were overlooked.

“We discovered that the SGPC panel’s inquiry was biased. The complainant was approached and persuaded by a couple of Akali leaders to lodge a complaint against Giani Harpreet Singh over a domestic dispute. In our inquiry, we found that the charges against him were frivolous in nature. We have urged the SGPC president that since the matter pertains to the dignity and sanctity of the Takht connected with the Sikh sentiments, a thorough probe through a judge be conducted to reveal the truth,” he said.

A resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Gurpreet Singh, who claimed that he was married to the Jathedar’s sister-in-law (now separated) had lodged a complaint with the SGPC president against Giani Harpreet Singh on December 16.

SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala and executive member Daljit Singh Bhinder, to probe the allegations.

The inquiry report submitted by the SGPC panel held Giani Harpreet Singh guilty of ‘moral misconduct’. It was accepted by a majority of the executive members

On February 10, the SGPC had terminated the services of Giani Harpreet Singh as ‘Jathedar’ of Takht Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district.