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Home / Amritsar / Hunar Mela showcases entrepreneurial potential of vocational courses at GNDU

Hunar Mela showcases entrepreneurial potential of vocational courses at GNDU

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh during the inauguration of Hunar Mela at the GNDU in Amritsar.
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Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) showcased the entrepreneurial potential of vocational education with the inauguration of Hunar Mela-I, 2026, by Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh. Organised by the Department of Lifelong Learning, the event was dedicated to the 450th anniversary of Amritsar and highlighted how short-term skill-based courses could open avenues for employment and self-employment.

The mela featured products and demonstrations by students enrolled in one-year diploma and six-month certificate courses in fashion designing, cosmetology, diet and nutrition, nanny care and computers. The exhibits included handmade garments, crochet work, phulkari-embroidered patches, décor items and home furnishings, alongside healthy snacks and personal healthcare products.

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The event highlighted how practical training could help students turn their skills into income-generating activities and entrepreneurial ventures.

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Interacting with participants, Prof Karamjeet appreciated their efforts and encouraged them to hone their skills, embrace innovation and explore entrepreneurship. He stressed the need to connect education with practical skills and emerging opportunities, emphasising that lifelong learning played an important role in personal and professional growth.

Prof Varinder Kaur, director of the Department of Lifelong Learning, said the department’s short-term courses were designed to help women and young girls become economically independent.

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She said the training could enable students to establish small businesses, including beauty salons, boutiques, tailoring units, nutrition-related services and digital service centres. Such ventures could be operated from home or developed into independent enterprises. The diploma and certificate programmes also offer an alternative to those unable to pursue longer or more expensive degree courses, she added.

Prof Karamjeet said initiatives such as the Hunar Mela reinforced the need to equip girls not only to seek employment but also to create jobs and build independent livelihoods.

By bringing students’ work into the public domain, the event provided a platform to showcase the practical outcomes of vocational training and the potential of skill development to create livelihood opportunities for women.

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