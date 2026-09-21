Hundreds march for peace in Amritsar

Hundreds took part in a Vishwa Shanti Yatra in Amritsar this morning, joining a powerful nationwide movement dedicated to peace, unity, love and human solidarity.

The Peace Walk commenced from Company Bagh and proceeded through Mall Road, bringing together people from different sections of society with one common purpose — to stand for peace, to walk for peace and to spread the message of love and peace.

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The Amritsar Yatra was part of the nationwide Vishwa Shanti Yatra organised by Akhil Bharatiya Adhyatmik Samiti (ABAS), which was held simultaneously across more than 35 cities at more than 100 locations across the country, bringing together spiritual organisations, communities, institutions and individuals in a collective expression of peace.

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Sukhamrit Singh, representing the Akhil Bharatiya Adhyatmik Samiti here, highlighted the larger purpose of the movement — to inspire every individual to recognise that peace is not merely something to be expected from governments, institutions or society, but something that must first begin within each one of us.

The Amritsar Peace Walk reflected this spirit as participants walked together irrespective of their backgrounds, professions, communities or traditions. The message was clear — peace belongs to everyone, and every individual has a role to play in creating peace within themselves, in their relationships, in their communities and in the wider world.

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The local gathering demonstrated that people may belong to different regions, faiths, traditions, cultures and walks of life, yet they can come together around a shared human aspiration — peace, he observed.

Among those present on the occasion were Gurjit Singh Aujla, Member of Parliament, Amritsar; Priyanka Sharma, Senior Deputy Mayor, Amritsar; Kunnickaa Sadanand; Bhai Surinder Singh Arora Veer from Shri Guru Ram Das Lok Bhalai Society; and Dr P S Grover, Chairman of Medicaid Hospital.