Hundreds turn up for Punjab Police braveheart’s cremation

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav attended the cremation of martyr Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh at Theh Sarhali village here on Saturday. He paid homage the brave officer, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

SI Charanjit Singh, 57, had joined the Punjab Police as a constable in 1989. He was currently posted at the Goindwal Sahib police station and lost his life in the line of duty on April 9 at Kot Muhammad Khan village. He was also a wrestler. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. His son and two daughters are settled abroad.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had already announced to give Rs 2 crore to the martyr’s family. The Rs 2 crore amount includes Rs 1 crore as ex gratia by the state government, whereas, another payment of insurance cover of Rs 1 crore will be made by HDFC Bank.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, DGP Gaurav Yadav assured the bereaved family of full support and every possible help from the Punjab Government and the Punjab Police.

Most of the leaders of political parties termed the death of Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh as murder by armed men associated with the ruling AAP.

The DGP appreciated the police officer for his immense courage and unwavering commitment to service, assuring the family that his sacrifice would never be forgotten.

Meanwhile, the financial assistance to the martyr’s family is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to ensure the well-being of police personnel and their families.

The pyre was lit by the son of late SI Charanjit Singh and a large number of area residents along with policemen and Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhunn attended the cremation.