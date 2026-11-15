Hustle & bustle as Chhath fervour pervades Amritsar city

The city is abuzz with activity, courtesy Chhath Puja. Markets are crowded with those buying offerings and other essentials.

At the main market in Rambagh, one can see a number of stalls, where green stalks of sugarcane, coconuts and fruits are being sold. Then there are vendors selling soop and daura (traditional bamboo baskets for carrying offerings).

Mahipal Singh, founder of the Bihar Vikas Manch, said on Sunday, thousands of people would gather near the canal, banks of the Beas and Durgiana Sarovar for the puja ritual.

Not only here, the four-day festival is celebrated with grandeur in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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Devotees worship the Sun God and with the city having a large number of immigrants from Bihar, myriad hues of devotion are seen here too.

Mahipal Singh said: “Around this time, most people go back to their hometowns and those who are unable to make it to their native places, celebrate the festival here.”

Chhath Puja originated in Bihar, where the sun is revered as a symbol of fertility and prosperity. Women primarily perform the puja to seek blessings for the well-being of their families. The celebration has spread to the other states, including Punjab, too.

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To ensure the celebrations remain peaceful, the district administration has put all arrangements in place, especially on the banks of the Beas in Beas town and the Upper Bari Doab Canal in the city on November 15 and 16. Prayers will also be offered at the Durgiana Temple and other locations.

At Baba Bakala Sahib, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pragati Sethi has already issued directions to the departments concerned to oversee the arrangements and ensure that the devotees are not put to inconvenience.She has also told the Health Department to keep ambulances on stand-by.

Fire tenders have also been alerted in case of any emergency.