Hypertension can be prevented with lifestyle changes: Experts

The district Health Department organised a one-day training workshop here today on hypertension to raise awareness about this growing health concern. Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur emphasised the dangers of high blood pressure, noting that if left untreated, it can lead to severe complications, including death.

To combat this issue, the Health Department is providing training to paramedical staff and ASHA workers. Dr Kirandeep highlighted that hypertension is a lifestyle disease, often caused by factors such as a hectic lifestyle, mental stress, junk food consumption, obesity, lack of exercise and overeating.

District Family Welfare Officer Dr Neelam Bhagat stressed the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to prevent hypertension. She recommended eating nutritious food, practicing yoga and other exercises, and undergoing regular health check-ups to prevent and manage the condition.

By educating healthcare workers and promoting awareness among the public, the department aims to reduce the prevalence of hypertension and its associated risks, said the Civil Surgeon.