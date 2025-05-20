DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Hypertension can be prevented with lifestyle changes: Experts

Hypertension can be prevented with lifestyle changes: Experts

The district Health Department organised a one-day training workshop here today on hypertension to raise awareness about this growing health concern. Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur emphasised the dangers of high blood pressure, noting that if left untreated, it can...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The district Health Department organised a one-day training workshop here today on hypertension to raise awareness about this growing health concern. Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur emphasised the dangers of high blood pressure, noting that if left untreated, it can lead to severe complications, including death.

Advertisement

To combat this issue, the Health Department is providing training to paramedical staff and ASHA workers. Dr Kirandeep highlighted that hypertension is a lifestyle disease, often caused by factors such as a hectic lifestyle, mental stress, junk food consumption, obesity, lack of exercise and overeating.

District Family Welfare Officer Dr Neelam Bhagat stressed the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to prevent hypertension. She recommended eating nutritious food, practicing yoga and other exercises, and undergoing regular health check-ups to prevent and manage the condition.

Advertisement

By educating healthcare workers and promoting awareness among the public, the department aims to reduce the prevalence of hypertension and its associated risks, said the Civil Surgeon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper