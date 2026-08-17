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Home / Amritsar / I-Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in Amritsar

I-Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in Amritsar

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora addresses a gathering during the I-Day function at Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar.
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The 80th Independence Day of the country was celebrated with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour here on Saturday. At the district-level Independence Day function held at Guru Nanak Stadium, Amritsar, Punjab Cabinet Minister for New and Renewable Energy Sources, Industries, Commerce and Investment Promotion Aman Arora unfurled the national flag.

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He also announced a holiday on August 17 and felicitated 300 persons from diverse fields for excellently discharging their duties.

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Meanwhile, the BSF did not exchange sweets with the Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of Independence Day today (Saturday). The tradition was discontinued after the Pahalgam terrorist strike against tourists on April 22, 2025.

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An impressive march past was presented, under the command of Parade Commander ACP Gagandeep Singh, by contingents of the Punjab Police, Punjab Women Police, Punjab Home Guards, NCC cadets, scouts and guides, along with band teams of the Punjab Police and school students at Guru Nanak Stadium. Students from various schools and colleges also presented impressive programmes depicting patriotism and Punjabi culture.

Extending Independence Day greetings to the people of the district, he stated that people are living in a free country today because of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and martyrs. He said that Punjabis had made the maximum sacrifices during the freedom struggle.

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Showing its commitment to the welfare of serving soldiers, families of martyrs and ex-servicemen, the government has increased the ex-gratia assistance for the next of kin of martyred soldiers from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Agniveers have also been brought under this financial assistance scheme.

He said that the government had also made provision for providing financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the families of police personnel who sacrifice their lives in the service of the state and the country. The financial assistance provided to Dharmi Fauji was increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

Aman Arora said that freedom fighters are a matter of pride for Punjab. The pension provided to freedom fighters of the state or their heirs has been increased from Rs 9,400 to Rs 11,000 per month. A provision of one per cent reservation has also been made for the heirs of freedom fighters in direct recruitment by the government. The foundation stone of a new Government Degree College costing Rs 15 crore was laid in Ajnala, a border subdivision here. Besides, a Government Polytechnic College is being constructed at Mallian village in the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency, about 10 km from here, at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Arora honoured the families of freedom fighters, Veer Naris and individuals who had achieved excellence in various fields. On the occasion, the District Red Cross Society distributed tricycles, wheelchairs and sewing machines among needy persons.

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