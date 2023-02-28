I feel at peace at Golden Temple: Shilpa Shetty

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, February 27

Playing a loud, quirky Punjabi character had long been on actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s list, but she did not get the opportunity until her upcoming film ‘Sukhee’ was announced. The actor had dressed up for the role of a Punjabi kudi, in an elegant pink suit, as she visited the Golden Temple with husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty.

Shilpa was in Amritsar to speak at an event hosted by the FICCI FLO city chapter. The event was aimed at initiating dialogue around women entrepreneurs and the role of women in society at large.

Excited over upcoming projects, Shilpa shared anecdotes from her life, her fitness journey and more. She started with the obvious queries — on her journey to becoming a fitness and wellness influencer and expert.

“Fitness was a part of my life, as it was required as an actor, but it was not until I gave birth to my son Viaan that I took it upon me to make fitness a way of life,” she said, during conversation with FICCI FLO’s Amritsar chairperson Shikha Sareen.

“I had gained almost 36 kg weight after I gave birth to my son and once, on a lunch outing, I noticed people making comments about my weight gain. I decided then and there that I would take my fitness seriously from now on,” she said.

Shilpa, whose latest outing in a white drape saree makes one wonder if she is reversing in age, also talked about her upcoming projects, especially playing a cop in a Rohit Shetty web series.

“I am quite excited for this one as when I was approached for the role, my son Viaan was the one who pushed me to take it up. He wanted me to play a cop on screen and convinced me,” the actor said.

Earlier in the day, she visited the Golden Temple, as she said it was the first thing she does when in Amritsar.

“Whenever I am here, my first visit is to the Golden Temple. I feel so at peace here, and blessed. I also look forward to having the kadah parsad,” the actor added.