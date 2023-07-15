 ‘I like to see myself on big screen,’ says 11-yr-old child actor Azeez : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • ‘I like to see myself on big screen,’ says 11-yr-old child actor Azeez

After training in theatre, budding artiste makes screen debut with Punjabi film

City boy Azeez Bassi in Amritsar on Friday. photo: vishal kumar



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, July 14

Eleven-year-old Azeez Bassi from the city is making his big screen debut with Punjabi film Kade Daade Diyan Kade Potey Diyan. The film released today and has an impressive star cast of Harish Verma, Simi Chahal, Anita Devgan and BN Sharma. The movie is directed by Laada Siyan Ghuman. Azeez plays the character of an immigrant and shares screen space with noted names of Punjabi cinema.

Sharing his excitement over the launch of his first feature film, Azeez said, “It was a wonderful learning experience to work on a project that had several noted actors of Punjabi film industry. I shot for five days in and around Amritsar. I am now excited to see myself on the big screen.” Equally excited is Azeez’s mother Priyanka, who is a lecturer at BBKDAV College. She shares how involved Azeez was, despite his 11 years, as an artist in the project. “He would wake up at 4 am to get ready for a 5 am shoot and complete his scenes without many retakes. He even surprised me as a parent with his effort and dedication,” she said. His father Aseem is a media professional.

Azeez has recently completed a workshop with eminent theatre personality Kewal Dhaliwal, where he worked on his voice modulation and finer nuances of acting. The young talented dancer previously made his acting debut with a short film Laado, by city-based filmmaker Harinder Sohal. Azeez is featured in the film that is based on award winning children’s writer Kulbir Singh Suri’s story Sajji Baanh (right hand) and talks about issues related to gender disparity, migrant crisis and class disparity.

At a time when kids have been spending more time in front of screens than off it, Azeez kept his focus on dancing, learning freestyle, Bollywood and other dance genres. He has been creating dance videos, featured in several music videos and performed at several dance competitions. “My favourite genre in dance is Hip Hop, where I get to do stunts, freestyle moves and I also love bhangra,” shared the young talented artist. A student of DAV International, Azeez has previously participated and auditioned for several dance reality shows but with Kade Daade Diyan…he now wants to focus on acting. “I like to see myself on the big screen, that feeling of so many people watching you and appreciate or react to you. I want to make it big someday as an actor,” shared the young dreamer.

