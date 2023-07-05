I-T association opposes Chief Commissioner’s order to vacate bar room

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 4

Members of the Income Tax Practitioners’ Association (ITPA), Amritsar, have opposed the order of the Chief Commissioner Income Tax (CCIT), Amritsar, asking them to vacate the bar room.

The CCIT had issued a notice to the ITPA on June 22, asking its members to vacate the bar room at the Income Tax building within 15 days. The CCIT had argued that as the entire working had shifted online, there was no need for the facility.

Gaurav Mahajan, secretary, ITPA, said the claim of officials that the IT office had become faceless after being shifted online here was the partial truth. He added that during searches and raids, assesses and their legal representatives are to still physically attend the office. Besides, the investigation department of the IT also calls assesses at the office, he said.

Mahajan said: “If there is not enough room to house officials, they should curtail the office space of their own offices. Over the years, officials have constructed personal bathrooms in some offices. Both facilities can be built on a shared format.”

In 1959, the Income Tax office started functioning from the present building. Since then, a bar room was allocated to the ITPA. At that time, it had 40 members which has now grown to 400.