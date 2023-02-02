I-T rebate apart, not much stress on social security: Residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 1

After the creation of behemoth corporate houses, employees feel that the service class is growing yet they are largely dependent upon the policies of these business houses while successive governments ignore them.

They found huge relief for the burgeoning middle class as the income tax rebate limit in the new regime has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Harpreet Singh, an employee with a private bank, said the Budget gave relief to the middle class via rejigging of the personal income tax with exemption up to Rs 7 lakh. He said it was a small step in the right direction as more needs to be done, adding that working hours were agonisingly longer for employees in the organised private sector and there was no in-house system to air one’s grievances. He said since the state governments were restoring old pension schemes to their employees, there was a strong reason to offer good pension scheme to the employees in private sector to bring in parity.

Prabhjot Kaur, an employee, welcomed the relief to women and senior citizens by way of enhancing the limit of deposit but felt that it did not translate into any big benefit. The rising inflation has been directly affecting the personal financial independence of women in families.

Amarjit Singh Asal, a labour leader, said trade unions have been demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, social security, regularisation of workers, minimum wages for the unorganised sector, including agricultural workers etc. “This is a Budget that leaves behind the interests of the nation, it is the 94 per cent unorganised workforce that contributes 60 per cent of the GDP,” he said.