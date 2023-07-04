IAFA centenary celebrations end

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

The Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA), Amritsar, is celebrating its centenary by organising a series of activities. In line with this, the month-long summer art camp and festival hosted by IAFA at the Art Gallery came to an end on Sunday evening. The festival is being organised in collaboration with North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala. General secretary of the Art Gallery Dr AS Chamak said that a play, Maut Kyun Nahi Aati Raat Bhar, was staged. The play was directed by Vishal Sharma and it highlighted plight of the population living under the burden of poverty and illiteracy in our country. “The play has characters, who are fed up of living under extreme poverty and have given up on life. The feeling of desperation and hopelessness is what we wanted to portray as it might trigger some thought on working towards social equality through the audience,” shared Sharma.

An exhibition, ‘The Debonair Nuances’, of works by budding artists at the 10th Summer Art Camp was inaugurated. This group show displayed about 200 works created during the camp.

Chamak said that a total of 125 artists took part in the exhibition. “This art is the result of a month’s hard work of the students. We plan to encourage the kids to take up arts as a career and promote regional and local talent,” said Chamak.

President of the Art Gallery Shivdev Singh encouraged the artists to move forward in life.